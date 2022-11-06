Josh Allen says he has “slight pain” in right elbow

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen grabbing his right elbow after being sacked by Jets edge rusher Bryce Hall on one of the final plays of Sunday’s 20-17 loss at MetLife Stadium and he was asked about his condition at his postgame press conference.

Allen said he was feeling “slight pain” in his elbow as the game came to an end and added that he will “work through it” as the Bills head toward a Week 10 game against the Vikings.

Allen was 18-of-34 for 205 yards and two interceptions in the loss and laid the blame for the loss at his own feet when he spoke to reporters.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like shit. Made some bad decisions tonight that really hurt our team,” Allen said.

The loss dropped the Bills to 6-2 on the season and all four teams in the AFC East are over .500 after nine weeks of play.

