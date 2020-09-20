What Josh Allen said with a smile about the deep ball

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was all business in discussing his performance in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins in a 31-28 win. Even while addressing his deep ball accuracy, something that’s been highly-criticized by analysts and fans alike during his career to this point.

Allen’s arm strength was on display a few times in the game, most noticeably on a deep ball to wide receiver Stefon Diggs down the right sideline which help put the Bills in scoring position in the fourth quarter. Scoring is exactly what Buffalo did at the end of that drive, too.

After such a scrutinized first two years in pro football, who could blame Allen for boasting following his outing? Instead, Allen, calm and collected as usual, responded to a post-game question about his deep ball with another question.

“I’m asking you,” Allen said via video conference.

Allen’s long passes helped him up a historic day on offense throwing for a career-best 417 yards with four touchdowns, completing those to Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Reggie Gilliam, and Gabriel Davis. That comes on the heels of Allen notching his first-career 300-yard contest in Week 1. He moved into third in franchise history for yardage in a single game, and joined elite company as one of only four quarterbacks in NFL history to put up 700+ passing yards, over six TDs, and zero INTs in the first two weeks of a season, according to Pro Football Reference.

“We believe in our playmakers and Coach Daboll isn’t afraid to put the ball in my hands,” said Allen, “There was no panic… our guys were cool, calm and collected. We just went out there and did our job.”

In the win, Allen logged the third game of his career with at least three passing touchdowns, all of which have come against the Dolphins.

While potentially a career-changing first two games of the 2020 season, Allen said things… really aren’t any different in his mind.

“I feel like I’ve always played with a lot of confidence but as far as knowing our playbook, knowing protections… the comfortability of the offense, it’s really good right now,” Allen said.

Really good? That’s about as positive as you’re going to get from the quarterback. Instead, take Micah Hyde’s word for it. The safety already said earlier this offseason that the offense was even beating up the Bills’ stout defense in training camp. Against the Dolphins, they probably proved Hyde right and he was in no way as quiet about it as Allne.

“The offense, man, they just stepped it up. That’s where our offense is at now. They were able to make plays and move the football. Whether it was Josh, whether it was the receivers, the running backs, the offensive line, they did a hell of a job. I love what they’re doing on offense, they had our back today, they really did,” Hyde said.

