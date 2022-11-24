Josh Allen runs for Bills touchdown after dropping snap

Barry Werner

Josh Allen never loses his cool.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback dropped a snap from center in the second quarter on Thanksgiving.

Allen wasn’t thrown by the temporary gaffe. He simply picked up the football, and juked a Lions defender, en route to a 3-yard TD run.

The Bills led 14-7 on Thanksgiving in their second consecutive game played at Ford Field in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

