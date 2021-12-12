The Bills tried a fake punt early in the second half and Matt Breida was stopped for a 2-yard loss. The Bucs, though, couldn’t cash in from the Bills 45 as Tom Brady‘s fourth down pass was batted in the air and almost intercepted.

Breida’s run was the first of the game for a Bills running back.

Devin Singletary took a handoff and went 29 yards on the first play of the next possession, starting a nine-play, 81-yard drive. Allen converted a fourth-and-one with a 4-yard run and later scored on an 18-yard run.

It has drawn the Bills to within 24-10.

Allen has 66 yards on seven carries and has completed 19 of 29 passes for 179 yards and an interception.

Josh Allen runs for an 18-yard touchdown to pull Bills to within 24-10 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk