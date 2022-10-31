Josh Allen rumbles, Dawson Knox catches for Bills TD vs. Packers (video)
The Buffalo Bills opened the scoring against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 thanks to two players in particular.
Quarterback Josh Allen did the bulk of the work, rumbling down the field on a 20-yard carry.
The QB got to the goal line, and two plays later in the first quarter, the Bills went up 7-0 on a quick touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox by Allen.
Check out both plays below:
JOSH. ALLEN.
📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/rKOMijBJVH
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 31, 2022
Flick of the wrist!
📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/esqMr8k9t4
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 31, 2022