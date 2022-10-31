Josh Allen rumbles, Dawson Knox catches for Bills TD vs. Packers (video)

The Buffalo Bills opened the scoring against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 thanks to two players in particular.

Quarterback Josh Allen did the bulk of the work, rumbling down the field on a 20-yard carry.

The QB got to the goal line, and two plays later in the first quarter, the Bills went up 7-0 on a quick touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox by Allen.

Check out both plays below:

