Josh Allen, Robert Saleh react to Bills' Week 14 win vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh react to Bills' Week 14 win vs. Jets.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh react to Bills' Week 14 win vs. Jets.
Greg Rousseau and the Buffalo Bills didn’t want to let down Von Miller. On Sunday, they collectively filled the absence of their star pass rusher by not letting up on Mike White and the New York Jets. With Josh Allen and the Bills offense having difficulty finding its footing on a slick field, the defense combined for four sacks, forced two turnovers and clinched a 20-12 win by having White turn the ball over on downs by throwing four straight incompletions — the last batted down by A.J. Epenesa.
First-half notes and numbers as Jets allow late first-half touchdown, trail 7-0
Mike White took one hit after another and kept coming back in refusing to leave the field until after the final whistle, when the Jets quarterback — with cell phone in hand — finally boarded an ambulance for what the team said was a precautionary trip to the hospital. Before that, White continued impressing coach Robert Saleh and his teammates by gritting through the pain of injured ribs until his final pass attempt was batted down by Buffalo's A.J. Epenesa in the final seconds of a 20-12 loss to the Bills on Sunday. “Everybody respects the heck out of him,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said.
Take a look at the best game day outfits from the NFL Week 14 and a look at Caleb Williams' Gucci and adidas Heisman Trophy presentation suit.
The Ravens had to go to their third-string quarterback on Sunday against the Steelers after Tyler Huntley exited with a concussion.
The Ravens were down to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown in the second half after Tyler Huntley left for a concussion evaluation and didn’t return. They ended the game with the undrafted rookie in victory formation. The Ravens held off the Steelers 16-14, intercepting Mitch Trubisky three times and blocking a field goal. Baltimore, playing without [more]
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdown passes after this 😳
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was injured on a truly bizarre special teams play, and was carted off just before halftime vs. the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
After another masterclass performance by Jalen Hurts Sunday, he touched on the criticism he faced early in his career. By Reuben Frank
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Detroit Lions converted a fake punt and a pass to RT Penei Sewell to beat the Minnesota Vikings in a game they never trailed