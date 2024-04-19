Josh Allen reveals his ‘Draft Day’ text to Brandon Beane during NFL draft

General manager Brandon Beane has said that quarterback Josh Allen has a bit of involvement in the team’s NFL draft day strategy.

Of course, Allen is not the one pulling the trigger on moves but he sticks his head in the draft room.

“Josh loves the draft, he loves the process,” Beane said via video conference. “I love that he loves it and likes to hear how we see things.”

Allen explained how that happened last year in a bit of a funny way.

Explaining it like a scene from the movie “Draft Day,” Allen admitted that last year he wanted tight end Dalton Kincaid in Buffalo. Did that play a part in the Bills drafting him in the first round? Maybe.

Allen said he texted Beane the morning of draft in 2023 and only said two words: “Dalton Kincaid.”

Then it happened.

Allen explaining the story can be found below:

Josh Allen talking about how much he gets into the draft And telling the story of his Kevin Costner/Draft Day moment#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/oO9CHxEr8X — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) April 18, 2024

