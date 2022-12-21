Bills quarterback Josh Allen said earlier Wednesday that his right elbow injury feels better after a limited practice day Tuesday. The practice report confirmed he had full participation.

Allen is on the report for a seventh week, but Tuesday marked the first practice since Nov. 23 that he was limited.

The Bills had three other changes to their practice report.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a new addition with a calf injury. He was limited.

Offensive guards Ryan Bates (ankle) and Rodger Saffold (knee/veteran rest) returned to full participation after being estimated as limited Tuesday.

Center Mitch Morse (concussion), defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) remained out of practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) again were limited.

Josh Allen returns to full participation in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk