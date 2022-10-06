Josh Allen reflects on first start as Kenny Pickett is set to make his (video)

Quarterback Kenny Pickett will remember Sunday for the rest of his life.

It will be his first-career start as he leads the Pittsburgh Steelers to Buffalo to faceoff against the Bills and Josh Allen.

While the opposing QB and his team will be a huge challenge for Pickett, Allen sympathizes with the rookie a bit.

During his weekly segment on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast, Allen looked ahead to the matchup. Not only that, he discussed his first-career start and the wild ride it was.

“I was extremely flustered,” Allen said. “My O-line is looking back on my like ‘What are you doing?'”

For those wondering, Allen’s first go was in Week 2 of his rookie year against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills lost 31-20, but he’s come a long way.

For more from Allen on his first start, see the clip below:

“My o-line is looking back at me like, what are you doing???” Ahead of facing Kenny Pickett, @JoshAllenQB remembers his first NFL start. pic.twitter.com/Gwqf0IHTi8 — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) October 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire