Josh Allen received apology from Patrick Mahomes, but calls it unnecessary

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes apologized publicly again Wednesday to Bills quarterback Josh Allen for his complaints about the officiating during their postgame interaction.

"Definitely emotion talking when I was talking to Josh at midfield," Mahomes said, via video from the Chiefs. "To lose the football game, a tough football game, in a tough way. . . . But I let it go on too long. He had nothing to do with it. Just show better sportsmanship and tell him great game and kind of keep it moving."

After the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Bills, Mahomes still was hot at an offsides call on receiver Kadarius Toney that wiped out a go-ahead touchdown with 1:12 remaining. The Chiefs failed to score on the drive, turning it over on downs to the Bills with 55 seconds left.

A WROC-TV camera caught Mahomes telling Allen, "Wildest f—ing call I've ever seen. Offensive offsides on that play, man. F—ing terrible."

Allen revealed Wednesday that Mahomes apologized to him, but the Bills quarterback said he didn't think the phone call was necessary.

"He reached out to me," Allen said, via video from Thad Brown of WROC. "I'm just like, 'It's football; it's a game of emotion.' I know he didn't mean anything by it. I know the cameras kind of caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. He's an ultimate competitor. He wants to win. That's why he is who he is."

Mahomes initally apologized publicly Monday during his weekly radio show on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City.