Josh Allen reacts to Week 7 loss vs. Patriots
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts to Week 7 loss vs. the New England Patriots.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
Can the Patriots turn their season around?
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
