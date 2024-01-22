Josh Allen puts Bills up 17-13 before halftime

The Bills and Chiefs played one of the most entertaining playoff games in recent history a couple of years ago and the stage may be set for a reprise in the second half of Sunday's game in Buffalo.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce gave the Chiefs their first lead of the night with 3:33 left in the first half, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen snatched it back with 26 seconds left before halftime. Allen ran for his second touchdown of the game and the Bills lead 17-13 after the first 30 minutes of action.

The Chiefs got the ball back at their 35-yard-line after a good Richie James kickoff return, but Bills edge rusher Von Miller blew up a screen to Isiah Pacheco and the Chiefs were content to go into halftime after taking a knee.

Allen has eight carries for 51 yards and he's 14-of-19 for 111 yards through the air. The Bills have also gotten 41 rushing yards from James Cook and the Chiefs will need to find a way to slow down the rushing attack over the final two quarters.

Mahomes' touchdown pass to Kelce was their 15th postseason scoring connection and the quarterback is 9-of-13 for 114 yards in his first postseason road game. That helped the Chiefs put up points on their first three possessions, but settling for two field goals has them playing from behind heading into the second half.