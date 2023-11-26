Josh Allen puts Bills up 10-7 after Jalen Hurts interception

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' 10th rushing touchdown of the season gave his team an early lead over the Bills, but his 10th interception of the year helped set the Bills up for a touchdown of their own.

Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd deflected a Hurts pass and linebacker Terrel Bernard snagged it on the carom. That set the Bills up inside the 30-yard-line and Hurts got them inside the 10-yard-line with a dart to Gabe Davis on a third-down pass.

Allen then ran the ball nine yards for a score on the next play. It's 10-7 Bills with 8:34 left in the first half.

Allen is 11-of-17 for 85 yards and he has 21 rushing yards. Hurts is 2-of-7 for 19 yards and he's run for 18 yards.