Josh Allen proved the Manningcast curse is real with a very ugly loss to the Jaguars
NFL players - stay away from Peyton and Eli Manning!
Matthew Stafford came up hobbling in the second half but says his ankle is going to be fine.
What happened for the first time in the NFL when the Jaguars met the Bills?
Taylor Lewan, listed as questionable for the Titans' game against the Los Angeles Rams, was active on Sunday
AFC West report for Week 10: Raiders lone loser, half-game separates first and last place
Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen went into Sunday’s game against the Bills hoping to be the best player on the field with that name and that proved to be the case. Allen became the first NFL player to sack a quarterback with the same name, picked off his namesake, and recovered a fumble by the [more]
If the Los Angeles Rams can get so handily outplayed by a wounded opponent like the Tennessee Titans, L.A.'s Super Bowl expectations may be misplaced.
If you expected Josh Allen to have a big day in today’s Bills-Jaguars game, you’re right. But you’re probably wrong about which Josh Allen. It’s the Jaguars’ Josh Allen who has both sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen and intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and it’s the Jaguars who have a surprising 9-6 fourth quarter lead [more]
Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allens sack, interception and fumble recovery of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen created some strange history on Sunday.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
The Jags won the first-ever Josh Allen Bowl and shocked the nation with the biggest upset of the NFL season so far. The reactions that followed were awesome, too.
Chase Edmonds, Justin Pugh, Max Garcia and Aaron Brewer all were unable to finish the game Sunday against the 49ers.
6 takeaways from the Bills' 9-6 loss to the Jaguars (via @nateendelson):
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to talk about the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos nearly shutting out the high-octane Dallas Cowboys, Josh Allen (not that Josh Allen) and the Jacksonville Jaguars snuffing out the other Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills & much more.
