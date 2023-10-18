Josh Allen will practice Wednesday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with some right shoulder soreness, but it won't keep him from practicing on Wednesday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said at his Wednesday press conference that Allen will take part in the team's first on-field work ahead of their Week Seven game against the Patriots. It is scheduled to be a walkthrough, so there won't be much stress on Allen or any other players and McDermott said he trusts Allen to say if anything feels off.

"We've been around each other enough, he'll communicate it if things raise to a certain level," McDermott said, via Ryan O'Halloran of the Buffalo News.

Runinng back Damien Harris (concussion, neck), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) are expected to miss practice. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is expected to practice after missing the win over the Giants with a concussion.