Josh Allen playing in Pebble Beach Pro-Am despite pulling out of Pro Bowl due to injury

Josh Allen will not participate in the Pro Bowl Games this weekend due to an elbow injury. But the Buffalo Bills quarterback will be participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Allen will not be playing in its festivities, which include a skills challenge and a flag football game. He will be replaced by Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Pebble Beach had previously announced its celebrity lineup on Saturday, including Allen, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Retired soccer star Gareth Bale and rapper ScHoolboy Q will also compete in Northern California.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is skipping the Pro Bowl festivities due to "injury" but is competing at Pebble Beach this week, which is totally relatable for all of us who have called in sick to work just so we could play golf. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) January 31, 2023

The 26-year-old played in last year's PGA Tour event with PGA golfer Keith Mitchell. Although they failed to advance past the third round, it was somewhat of a homecoming for Allen, who is from Firebaugh, California, which is a three-hour drive away.

"If I can golf every day, I would," Allen said during a practice round ahead of the event. "It's my favorite thing to do."

Tackling a different type of turf at Pebble Beach.



Go inside the ropes with @BuffaloBills quarterback @JoshAllenQB during his practice round @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/KewXwgbrFR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2022

In June, Allen and Rodgers faced off against each other in "The Match." Rodgers scored a birdie in the last round as he and Tom Brady beat Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

