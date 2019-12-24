Josh Allen will play on Sunday

Bills coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that he had not decided whether to play the team’s starters against the Jets in Week 17, but he’s made some decisions.

McDermott said at a Tuesday press conference that the majority of the team’s starters will play in the regular season finale. There was a question about the team’s plans because they can’t move out of the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

One of the starters that will play is quarterback Josh Allen. Allen will make all 16 starts this season after starting 11 times as a rookie. He did not start the opener, but played in the game, and then missed four games with injuries later in the season.

McDermott added that not all players are going to play the same amount and said that backup quarterback Matt Barkley could play in the event the team decides to pull Allen early in order to ensure he’s healthy for the Wild Card round.