Josh Allen picks off Bills’ Josh Allen for Jaguars
First, there was an NFL first as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Josh Allen sacked the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.
The edge rusher wasn’t content with making the quarterback sack his lone highlight.
Later in the game on Sunday, the Jaguars’ Allen intercepted the Bills’ Allen.
JOSH ALLEN INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN. 😱😱😱
— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021