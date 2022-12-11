Josh Allen performs 360 hurdle for first down against Jets

Hurdling Josh Allen is back but this time with a literal twist.

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets started the game with six straight punts but Allen provided some offensive excitement. On third-and-15 in the second quarter Allen took off scrambling. Safety Lamarcus Joyner lowered his shoulder and Allen countered with a hurdle.

Allen nearly cleared Joyner but his feet clipped Joyner's back and the quarterback's body went parallel with the ground. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams came in for a clean-up shot, which spun Allen 360-degrees in the air before he landed on his stomach.

Buffalo has never lost in games Allen has hurdles a man. His most recent high-flying act was jumping Kansas City safety Justin Reid on the Bills' game-winning drive in Week 6.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Josh Allen performs a 360 hurdle for first down against Jets