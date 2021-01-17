Josh Allen: People are going to remember Taron Johnson’s play for a long time

The Bills are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993 and cornerback Taron Johnson had a big hand in making that happen.

The Ravens were driving for a potential game-tying touchdown late in the third quarter on Saturday night when Lamar Jackson tried a pass for tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone. Johnson read the play, stepped in front of the pass, and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown that put the Bills up by two touchdowns.

Johnson said “all I did was cheat and he didn’t see me” when discussing the play, but quarterback Josh Allen noted that what he did amounted to a lot more than that.

“A play that people are going to remember for a long time here in Buffalo, potentially a franchise-altering play,” Allen said, via Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com.

There’s a lot about this Bills team that people in Buffalo are going to remember and a win next weekend would make it as memorable as any in franchise history.

