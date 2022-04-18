Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes take on Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in latest ‘The Match’

The next time Josh Allen hits the grass for a game, it’s going to look a little different than Highmark Stadium.

The Bills quarterback will take part in the latest version of “The Match” featuring some golf. It will be an all-QB venture.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who needs no introduction, will team up with another that falls under the same umbrella: the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

Those two will face Allen, who is teammates with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The obvious storyline will be two future Hall of Famers against two of the NFL’s most up-and-coming players:

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Just one day prior, Allen and the others were referenced in a message by Brady via his social media account on Twitter. There was some speculation that it could be about this exact event, and those rumors have proved to be true.

In the past, Brady and Rodgers have taken part in the featured pay per view outing, where the two were joined by pro golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. DeChambeau and Rodgers beat Brady and Mickelson in July 2021 in a similar team event.

The foursome will hit the links at Wynn Las Vegas. It’s slated for a 6:30 p.m. start on June 1.

