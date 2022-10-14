What Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes said about each other ahead of Week 6

Bills quarterback Josh Allen vs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is billed as the next great QB battle in the NFL for the foreseeable future.

That could be true and we’d love to see it. But that doesn’t mean these two hold any malic toward the other.

In fact, it’s the opposite as both players showed their due respect for the other this past week ahead of their upcoming Week 6 matchup.

Check out what both said via press conference video shared to social media below:

Josh Allen has plenty of respect for Patrick Mahomes on and off the football field #BillsMafia #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0zOrF4agcl — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire