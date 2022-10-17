Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes react to their Week 6 matchup
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes react to their Week 6 matchup.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes react to their Week 6 matchup.
The Buccaneers became the biggest favorite to lose a game this season with Sunday’s 20-18 loss to the Steelers and the question of whether they took their opponents for granted came up in head coach Todd Bowles’ postgame press conference. Tampa played from behind all day against a Steelers team that had lost four straight [more]
Here's the national reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6
The 2-4 Saints have several injury issues entering this week’s Thursday matchup with the Cardinals. They’re likely to still be without several key players for Week Seven. Per Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans does not expect to have cornerback Marshon Lattimore, receiver Michael Thomas, or receiver Jarvis Landry for Thursday. But there is [more]
Buffalo Bills fans gave the team a warm welcome as they returned from a big 24-20 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cast your vote for next week's starting quarterback.
Jack Jones was sparing no one's feelings in another dominant performance.
Third-string QB and former Western Kentucky University passer Bailey Zappe got his debut start in the Patriots' Week 5 win against the Lions.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' improvement against the Cowboys on Sunday night showed just how far the 24-year-old signal-caller has come, Reuben Frank writes.
Ten penalties- including several discipline calls against the Cowboys defense- spoiled the team's comeback bid versus Philadelphia. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Post-Game Reaction: What the Philadelphia Eagles are saying after a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6
Plus, one Week 7 line to jump on right away.
The #Bills loved them some Von after beating the #Chiefs:
Three 100-win teams were knocked out before the NLCS while 87- and 89-win wild card clubs battle for the pennant. That's OK, Gabe Lacques writes.
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
Both Auburn and Alabama fell nearly 10 spots in the weekly re-rank after losses.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
Big changes come to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after four teams ranked in the top 10 lost, including No. 1 Alabama.