Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes exchange mutual respect ahead of another playoff clash

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes are well known as a couple of drinking buddies who share a line of work.

In all seriousness, it was previously revealed that the duo, who will faceoff in the upcoming AFC divisional round, have had their paths cross a couple of times off the field. One came in the offseason at The Master’s PGA tour event where the two ended up hanging out with the Manning family while slugging a few drinks together.

Now it’s down to business for these two: On Sunday it’s win or go home for them both. Despite that, their mutual respect has shined this week.

“He’s a tremendous player. I actually know him a little bit off the field as well, great dude,” Mahomes said via Chiefs Wire. “They put a lot on his shoulders, and he rises to the occasion. He’s able to run the ball, he can throw the ball, he has the arm strength to throw it anywhere on the football field and he makes great decisions. Like you said we’ll probably play them a lot of times, it’ll be great competition and it’s definitely a great challenge for us as a team to compete with them.”

Allen certainly has a similar feeling toward his counterpart. However, he almost feels unworthy of some of the comparisons at this point.

Whether it’s a personal motivation tactic or not we don’t know, but Allen appreciates being put in a similar QB tier as Mahomes… however, he can admit the career accomplishments lists favors Mahomes.

“To think about people saying that, it’s obviously pretty cool to be in that conversation with a player who has won MVP and has won a Super Bowl already. He’s done all the major things you want to accomplish in your career and obviously he wants more, too,” Allen said via video conference. “Yeah, it’s cool and because I know the type of guy Pat is. We’ve talked to each other a few times and he’s an awesome dude. I know he’s got his foundation and stuff which helps a lot of people and that’s something I really admire about him as well, that he’s a real good person off the field as well.”

Buffalo and Allen himself are naturally hoping to leveling the playing field between the two in the next couple of weeks in this regard. Truthfully the rest of the NFL might be feeling a similar way to an extent.

Of course other fan bases want their own teams to win more the Bills and Chiefs. But even folks in western New York can remember the days of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. Two heavyweights going back and forth.

Football fans are already calling Allen vs. Mahomes the new Brady vs. Manning. The stage is set for Buffalo and Kansas City to make that a reality on Sunday.

