Josh Allen: There’s only one New York team

The Giants and Jets both had a chance to draft quarterback Josh Allen in 2018, but they went with Saquon Barkley and Sam Darnold instead.

Darnold couldn’t lead the Jets past Allen and the Bills in Week One and Barkley had no better luck this Sunday as the Bills pasted the Giants 28-14 at MetLife Stadium. After the game, Allen was asked how it felt to show New York fans what they could have had under other circumstances.

Allen reminded the reporter that he plays in New York.

“One New York team,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m just kidding. I care about what the Bills are doing and how our teammates respond to how I play. To have a ‘C’ on my chest and to go out there and put everything on the line for those guys is what I’m striving to do.”

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur suggested a few days ago that the Giants didn’t have a particularly high grade on Allen coming out of Wyoming, which elicited a shrug from Allen ahead of a game that showed him find a way to win his second game of the year in New Jersey. Given the way the Giants have looked through two weeks, matching Allen’s total might take a while.