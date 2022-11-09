Josh Allen officially listed as DNP on Wednesday

The Bills have released their practice report for Wednesday, and quarterback Josh Allen officially was a non-participant.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced before practice that Allen would spend the day rehabbing. McDermott calls Allen “day to day.”

Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets when defensive lineman Bryce Huff hit Allen’s throwing arm. Allen has an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves.

As a rookie, he missed four games with an injury to the UCL in his right elbow. Allen has not missed a game since.

Case Keenum took the first-team reps Wednesday and will play if Allen can’t go Sunday against the Vikings.

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), outside linebacker Von Miller (rest), free safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (rest/back) also missed practice.

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (oblique), center Mitch Morse (rest/elbow) and offensive tackle David Quessenberry (groin) were limited.

