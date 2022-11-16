Bills coach Sean McDermott said before practice that Josh Allen would get limited work Wednesday, and the quarterback did just that.

The Bills released their official practice report, and the team continues to be careful not to overwork Allen’s injured right elbow.

Allen missed two days of practice last week before returning for a limited session on Friday and starting Sunday’s game.

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the past two games.

The Bills, though, had a long list of players who didn’t practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), fullback Reggie Gilliam (illness), receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm/illness), linebacker Matt Milano (illness), linebacker Von Miller (veteran rest), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (illness), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (illness) were out.

McDermott said the illnesses were non-COVID-19.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (veteran rest/shoulder) were limited.

Josh Allen officially limited; Jordan Poyer returns to practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk