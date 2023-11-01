Josh Allen officially did not practice Wednesday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday morning that Josh Allen would have a limited practice. But the quarterback, who has had a lingering right shoulder injury, didn't.

According to the team's injury report, Allen did not practice Wednesday.

Allen initially popped up on the report on Oct. 25 with limited work that day but had full practices in the five practices after that until Wednesday.

Allen briefly visited the sideline medical tent during last Thursday's win over the Buccaneers. He said he expected to be "a little sore," but that it will "take a lot for me not to play" against the Bengals this Sunday night.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas, whom the Bills acquired in a Tuesday trade, did not practice Wednesday. The reason the Bills listed was "just got here."

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), safety Damar Hamlin (illness) and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) also missed Wednesday's session. Tight end Quintin Morris (ankle) was limited.