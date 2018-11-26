Josh Allen never thought he’d run for almost 100 yards

When Josh Allen was heading for the draft earlier this year, most of the discussion about his game centered on the power of his throwing arm and whether he’d become accurate enough as a passer to succeed in the NFL.

That remains an open question, but Allen found another way to get things done against the Jaguars while going 8-of-19 through the air on Sunday. Allen ran for a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, had a 43-yard run that helped pin Jacksonville deep before a key interception and had 101 rushing yards before two kneeldowns left him with 99 rushing yards on the final stat sheet.

After the game, Peter King of Football Morning in America asked Allen if he thought he’d have that kind of success as a runner in the NFL.

“Never,” Allen said. “Never in a million years. Not once in my life.”

One storyline about Allen coming into the game was Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey putting him down over the summer and he got the last laugh on that front while also showing off his skills as a runner.