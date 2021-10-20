Josh Allen named to PFF’s All-Week 6 team
Jacksonville’s defense has been a major liability to this point in the season, and a major reason for that (beyond personnel issues in the secondary) is the fact that the team hasn’t done a very good job of bringing down the opposing quarterback. Even when it’s generating some pressure, the defensive front hasn’t been able to produce sacks with the team netting just eight so far on the season.
The best pass rusher on the roster, third-year edge rusher Josh Allen, only accounts for 2.5 of those sacks, despite the fact that he is creating a lot of pressure and has been solid against the run. He’s been the team’s highest-graded player, per Pro Football Focus, the last two games, and his effort in Jacksonville’s Week 6 win over Miami was enough to earn him a spot on PFF’s team of the week, alongside Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory, who was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
Allen is not having nearly as productive a season as many would have hoped after a sophomore slump in 2020, but the stat sheet doesn’t tell the whole story, and Allen is making a contribution in forcing quarterbacks to make quick decisions. If he continues to play at this level, the production will eventually come.
Here’s the full team of the week from PFF.
Offense
QB: Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts
RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns
TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Flex: Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots
LT: Jason Peters, Chicago Bears
LG: Quinton Spain, Cincinnati Bengals
C: David Andrews, New England Patriots
RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
RT: Cornelius Lucas, Washington Football Team
Defense
DI: Armon Watts, Minnesota Vikings
DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Edge: Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys
Edge: Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
LB: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
LB: Derrick Barnes, Detroit Lions
CB: Bashaud Breeland, Minnesota Vikings
CB: Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals
S: Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams
S: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Flex: Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans