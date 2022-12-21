The Bills clinched a playoff berth with their 32-29 victory over the Dolphins on Saturday and quarterback Josh Allen was a big reason why.

Now he’s been named the AFC offensive player of the week.

Allen put together one of his best performances of the season, completing 25-of-40 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns. He also rushed for 77 yards on 10 carries and scored a critical two-point conversion with the ball just getting over the goal line.

Another key play was Allen’s touchdown pass to James Cook just before halftime. With no time left on the clock, Allen rolled to his right and threw across his body to find Cook in the end zone for the score.

It’s Allen’s 10th career player of the week award and his third this season. He previously won it for his performances in Week Five and Week Six.

The Bills will try to keep things rolling against the Bears on Christmas Eve.

Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk