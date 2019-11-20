Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the week

Josh Allen has led the Bills to a surprising 7-3 start, and he’s being recognized for his role.

The Bills quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week, after leading his team to an impressive win over the Dolphins.

Allen was 21-of-33 passing for 256 yards and three touchdown passes, and also ran for a score and 56 yards.

He also showed the ability to move them in the no-huddle, another wrinkle in an offense as they make a push for the playoffs.