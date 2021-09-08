There’s some question as to whether or not Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt will be on the field for Sunday’s season opener against Buffalo.

That’s not the case with star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The two-time, first-team All-Pro is the kind of player Buffalo’s offense must be aware of prior to every snap. Last season, he recorded 79 total tackles with 11 passes defensed, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Quarterback Josh Allen has faced Fitzpatrick before, including in Buffalo’s 26-15 victory over Pittsburgh in Week 14 of last year. And that’s part of why he said on Tuesday that the safety can “wreck a game plan.”

“He’s a ballhawk and one of the best safeties in the league,” Allen said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. “He just switches up his style every couple plays, you don’t know if he’s dropping into the box or if he’s trying to play over the top on something. He’s always around the ball, whether it’s a fumble that’s forced by one of their other guys that just seems like it’s popping right up into his chest. When the ball’s in the air, he has as good of ball skills as anyone in the league.”

Allen hasn’t thrown an interception to Fitzpatrick in four career matchups. The quarterback will have to be at his best on Sunday to make sure that streak continues.

Josh Allen: Minkah Fitzpatrick can wreck a game plan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk