Josh Allen, Mike McDaniel share reactions to Bills-Dolphins Week 3 thriller
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel address the media after their Week 3 matchup.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel address the media after their Week 3 matchup.
Why didn't Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie run out of bounds near the end of the loss to the Dolphins? McKenzie explained his process after the game.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled on offense in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
We look at an instant analysis of the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Patriots
Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. Tagovailoa completed 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins.
Michigan State football falls out of USA TODAY Coaches Poll
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) After reaping the rewards of an aggressive approach all afternoon, Detroit coach Dan Campbell stopped himself late in the game at Minnesota. Campbell made the cautious call to try a 54-yard field goal with the Lions leading by three points and the Vikings out of timeouts with 1:10 left, and he quickly regretted it. Austin Seibert pushed the kick wide right.
Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell made sure Sunday's game against the Bucs didn't go into overtime.
Recapping the Packers' 14-12 win over the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2022 season.
Aaron Rodgers came out the winner against Tom Brady in the latest showdown featuring the GOATs, but it was anything but a gunslinger shootout.
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
This is gonna sting.
Meet the first-place and 3-0 Miami Dolphins.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]
Tom Brady has had a slow start to this season.
Mac Jones gets a big injury update
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk set an NFL record with his 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs were the most popular choice in Yahoo Sports survivor pools with about 35% of entries.
Tiger was on the bag for Charlie's new low round.