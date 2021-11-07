Josh Allen, meet Josh Allen: Jags defensive end Allen torments Bills QB with same name

Josh Allen had no plans to meet Josh Allen on Sunday. But the other Josh Allen said he wouldn't mind becoming well-acquainted by the end of the Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars contest.

"That's the goal," Jaguars defensive end Joshua Allen said of his counterpart, Bills quarterback Joshua Patrick Allen.

The Jags' Allen got his wish with a face-to-face meeting via a sack late in the second quarter. In the third, the Bills' Allen dropped back and fired a pass near the line of scrimmage only for Jacksonville's Allen to intercept the pass. The Jaguars (2-6) took the lead as a result of the turnover on their way to a stunning 9-6 upset of the first-place Bills (5-3).

The NFL said that it was the first time a player with the same name as the quarterback has recorded a sack.

In the fourth quarter, the Allen trifecta was completed, with Jacksonville Allen recovered a fumble by quarterback Allen.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a first in NFL history.

The Allens were both the seventh overall picks by their current teams in back-to-back drafts.

“We’ve never actually met in person,” the quarterback said last week. “We’ve messaged on Twitter and Instagram. Obviously, we follow each other: first round, seventh pick two years in a row, Josh Allen’s the pick. That was pretty cool."

