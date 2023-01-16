Josh Allen: It matters if we win, not how we win

The Bills were heavy favorites heading into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but they wound up trailing in the second half and grinding out a 34-31 win in a tighter game than most people expected to see.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s focus wasn’t on the fact that the Bills flirted with losing the game, however. Allen said that the only thing that matters to him in the playoffs is that the team is able to move on to the next round.

“One week seasons man that’s it. Gotta take it ‘1-and-0’, one game at a time,” Allen said, via WGR. “Thought we did some good things today and I did some bad things today. Some stuff to clean up, some things to learn from, but we’ll grow from it. All that matters is surviving and advancing. It doesn’t matter how we win, it’s if we win and proud of our guys for playing the way they did.”

The Bills know that they will be at home next weekend and they will find out on Sunday night who they will be hosting. A Bengals win will set up a reprise of the game that got cancelled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Week 17 game, although that game took place in Cincinnati. A Ravens win will send the Jaguars to Buffalo.

