Josh Allen: “I’m where I’m supposed to be”

The Denver Broncos have had a hard time finding competent quarterbacks, apart from Peyton Manning. In 2018, the Broncos could have had Josh Allen. They passed on him.

After Saturday’s division-clinching win over the Broncos, the Bills quarterback was asked this question: “We heard on the broadcast that this game meant a little bit more to you on the personal side, just because Denver was so close to where you played college ball and they passed on you obviously in 2018. How much did this game mean to you that on top of being able to capture a division title and on top of getting that home playoff game, you could do it against a team that essentially said they didn’t want you to be their quarterback?”

Said Allen, “I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

Indeed he is. But he could have been saying the same thing as the quarterback of the Broncos, if the Broncos had taken him and if he’d become in Denver what he has become in Buffalo. They had signed Case Keenum in free agency, which hardly removed the Bills from the conversation for a first-round quarterback. And while they got a great player in defensive end Bradley Chubb (the decision to take Von Miller in 2011 fueled Denver’s win in Super Bowl 50), they still don’t have a franchise quarterback. The Bills do.

It could have been worse for the Broncos. They could have (and would have) traded the fifth pick to the Bills, and the Bills would have taken Allen, if Chubb had been gone before the Broncos were on the clock.

But it’s still not great for the Broncos. Last night’s loss means that they have four straight losing seasons. Since having 10 straight losing records from 1963 through 1972, the Broncos hadn’t had more than two in a row until the current stretch.

Despite the building of a team that won Super Bowl 50, it’s hard to think that Elway would remain in his current position if the Broncos were currently run by a single owner and not a three-person trust that has enough headaches without having to find a new G.M. at a time when any G.M. with options will choose a spot with greater stability at the top.

