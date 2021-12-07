Josh Allen: I’m very confident in our guys

After falling to the Patriots on Monday night, the Bills have dropped to 7-5 on the season and are 3-3 since starting the year 4-1.

In the club’s last three losses — two of which have come at home — Buffalo has scored six, 15, and 10 points. Monday’s blustery conditions clearly factored into both teams’ performances, but the Bills weren’t able to get the ball in the end zone on three of their four red-zone opportunities.

Quarterback Josh Allen finished the game 15-of-30 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown and was also Buffalo’s leading rusher with 39 yards on six carries. He said after the game that he’s sure the Bills will get back on track.

“I’m very confident in our guys,” Allen said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “We’ve got some great leaders. We’ve got some true professionals on this team and this can be one that can rip us apart or bring us together, and I think the latter. I think we’ll get things rolling. I don’t think, I know. I know for a fact that we will because of the makeup that we have.”

The Bills don’t have the toughest schedule down the stretch, but they do have two challenging road opponents. The team will head to Florida to face the Buccaneers on Sunday. Then after a home matchup with the Panthers, Buffalo ends the season at New England, home against Atlanta, and home against the Jets.

Buffalo should make the postseason. But opportunities are slipping away for the club to host a playoff game as a division winner.

