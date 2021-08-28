Josh Allen looks sharp in preseason debut

The Bills didn’t use quarterback Josh Allen in either of their first two preseason games. He played on Saturday.

He played very well on Saturday.

Allen looked like the same guy he was in 2020, when he took a major leap in this third NFL season. He completed 10 of 11 passes on the opening drive of the game, capped by a 31-yard laser to receiver Gabriel Davis for the touchdown.

The next drive didn’t go as well, but the Bills moved the ball from the edge of their own end zone (the Packers had been stopped on fourth and goal) past the 30 before punting.

For his final effort of the day, which came following a Buffalo interception of a Jordan Love pass in the end zone, Allen led the Bills from their own 20 to pay dirt, on an 80-yard drive that thanks to penalties resulted in 100 more yards of total offense.

After missing an open Emmanuel Sanders on third and two in Green Bay territory, Allen ran for the first down. Later, Allen ran to his left away from pressure before throwing the ball back across his body to Cole Beasley, triggering a first and goal.

The trio of drives were Allen’s first game action since signing a major second contract three weeks ago. It bodes well for a Bills team that will try to continue to run the AFC East, despite improvements made by the Patriots and Dolphins.

Allen finished with 20 completions on 26 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns. That’s a passer rating of 122.92.

The Bills host the Steelers in 15 days to start the regular season. It’s the biggest game of the 1:00 p.m. ET window that day.

