Josh Allen listed as questionable after full practice Friday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remained in the concussion protocol on Friday morning, but the team is holding out hope that he’ll be cleared in time to play against the Titans on Sunday.

Allen moved from limited to full participation in practice to close out the week and the team listed him as questionable on their final injury report. Working out without experiencing symptoms is one of the steps of the concussion protocol and Allen will still need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be able to play on Sunday.

If Allen does not get cleared, Matt Barkley will start and the Bills will need to add a quarterback to back him up. Davis Webb is on the practice squad and the team has an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle) and tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle) have been ruled out. Fullback Pat DiMarco (concussion), wide receiver Robert Foster (groin), cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring), safety Dean Marlowe (concussion), tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) join Allen in the questionable group.