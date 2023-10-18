Josh Allen is listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's Bills practice

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said earlier today that he has no concern about his injured right shoulder. It was still enough of a concern that, officially, he was a limited participant in practice.

That hardly means he'll be limited on Sunday against the Patriots. But it's still worth watching the situation as the week continues to unfold.

Allen came down hard on the shoulder during Sunday night's eventual win over the Giants. He later was checked for a head injury after drawing a roughing the passer foul.

Not practicing for the Bills on Wednesday were defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe), running back Damien Harris (neck/concussion), and tight end Quintin Morris (ankle). Limited were defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot), cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (foot), and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder).

Several other players fully participated despite being injured: tackle Spencer Brown (knee), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (quad), tight end Dalton Kincaid (concussion), and tight end Dawson Knox (wrist).