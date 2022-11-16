Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen’s injured right elbow came out of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings in a “good spot,” but the team doesn’t want him to overwork it at practice this week.

McDermott told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that Allen will take on a limited workload at practice to kick off the on-field preparations for the Browns. Allen missed two days of practice last week before returning for a limited session on Friday.

Allen’s limited workout comes on a day when the Browns are going to be adjusting their entire practice schedule. McDermott said that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), wide receiver Jake Kumerow, and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) won’t practice because of injuries while fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and defensive tackle Tim Settle are all dealing with non-COVID illnesses.

Linebacker Von Miller and guard Rodger Saffold will be getting rest days, so the Bills will not do as much team work as they would on a typical Wednesday.

Josh Allen will be limited in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk