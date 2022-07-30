The primary objective of any NFL team for training camp and the preseason is to survive it. Particularly at the quarterback position.

On Saturday, defensive players were getting a little too close to Bills quarterback Josh Allen for his liking, as noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Allen, as the video retweeted by Garafolo shows, made his displeasure known with a little bit of pushing and shoving.

Good for Josh Allen. Guys need to know to dial it back when they get close to the quarterback, especially when that quarterback is the preseason league MVP favorite. In a season with high hopes for the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl win, losing Allen to an overly zealous pass rusher would make the road just a little bit harder.

Josh Allen lets Bills defensive linemen hear it after they get a little too close during practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk