Josh Allen, LeBron James have exchange following Bills’ blowout vs. Texans

fNBA superstar LeBron James has often had his name tossed around in football circles.

Could he make it in the NFL?

James has previously said two NFL teams did offer him a contract during the 2011 NBA lockout. James said that as recently as Week 3’s Monday Night Football broadcast with the Manning brothers.

While the Bills were not one of those two teams that offered James a job, we do know that he’d probably like to be playing in Buffalo with one guy in particular: Josh Allen.

After their 40-0 win over the Texans on Sunday, a lot of folks were talking about the football team in Orchard Park. It was another huge win and James became one of those.

The team itself sent a message out on their social media account via Twitter. That tweet message got response from James.

James said “QB1 is a beast,” referencing the video the team used in their tweet, which also tagged James in it.

After that, Allen himself responded. He kept it simple with an emoji of a crown, referencing his nickname “King James.”

James, 36, is in the debate as perhaps the best basketball player of all-time. It’s either him or Michael Jordan for most.

But how crazy would it be to imagine him lining up and catching passes from Allen?

