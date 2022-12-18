Josh Allen’s leaping 2-point conversion ties game for Bills

First, it seemed as if the Buffalo Bills had failed on what turned out to be a wild 2-point conversion attempt by Josh Allen.

The stellar quarterback tried to tie the game at 29 on a run but was ruled to have lost the ball before breaking the plane of the goal line.

The ball squirted all over the place before it was fallen on by a Bill around the 30-yard line.

However, all the follies were for naught as a booth review saw an angle that showed Allen had, in fact, broken the plane of the goal line before losing the football.

Midway through the fourth quarter, and with the snow starting to fall, the Bills and Dolphins were knotted at 29.

Allen broke the plane and then the ball broke free 😂 📺: #MIAvsBUF on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OppdDaKY2o pic.twitter.com/2E72fjbb2d — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire