Josh Allen knocked out of Bills-Patriots game after helmet-to-helmet hit

The Buffalo Bills played the New England Patriots tight, but fell short of upsetting their AFC East rivals after having to go to backup quarterback Matt Barkley.

On the second play of the fourth quarter, Bills’ second-year quarterback Josh Allen tucked the ball to try to pick up the necessary yards on third-and-8. New England safety Duron Harmon had Allen wrapped up around six yards in, but at seven yards, cornerback Jonathan Jones came in to help on the stop.

He drilled Allen helmet-to-helmet, knocking the quarterback out. Allen was not sliding at the time. Johnson was flagged for unnecessary roughness but was not ejected. However, the Bills’ Dion Dawkins was flagged for offensive holding on the play, meaning the penalties offset.

Allen was able to walk off the field on his own.

Barkley came in for Allen and the Bills got to first-and-goal but Barkley was intercepted in the end zone after receiver Zay Jones deflected the ball and New England safety Patrick Chung came down with it to help preserve New England’s 16-10 victory.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lies injured on the field after a helmet-to-helmet hit. (AP)

