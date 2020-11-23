Josh Allen knee injury not believed to be severe, ligaments weren’t damaged

The Jacksonville Jaguars endured a lot of injuries during their Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the most significant was the knee injury defensive end Josh Allen suffered. After he was helped off the field by trainers and unable to put weight on it, many were concerned about the severity, however, according to several reports, it appears he dodged a bullet.

Early Monday morning, Ian Rapoport reported that the injury is believed not to be a severe one based on his initial tests. Later in the day, Doug Marrone added to that by saying Allen could miss time although the injury didn’t involve ligament damage.

While he’ll undergo tests today, #Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Allen’s knee injury is not believed to be serious based on the initial diagnosis, source said. He’ll likely miss some game time, but nothing long-term. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2020

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says DE Josh Allen will be out for quite a while with a knee injury. He said it wasn't ligament damage but didn't want to get into further details of the injury. Will make decision on IR later in the week. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 23, 2020

This is certainly good news for Allen and the team, though it looks like there is a chance he could end the season on injured reserve. With the Jags knocking on the door of being eliminated from playoff contention, Allen’s impact was unlikely to make a big enough difference to change the outcome of the season anyway.

Allen hasn’t had the season he was quite hoping for with just 13 total tackles and 2.3 sacks on the season. However, the same could be said for the rest of the defensive line who haven’t helped all that much aside from Doug Costin and DaVon Hamilton, who are starting to find their way.

With Allen’s situation unfolding, it looks as though the Cleveland Browns’ chances to put the Jags at double-digit losses are pretty high. Add in the rest of the injuries the Jags endured Sunday, and their chances for a win look even slimmer for Week 12.