Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir stretch Bills lead to 29-6

The Bills offense settled for field goals for much of the first half, but they haven't had to that in the third quarter.

Josh Allen hit Khalil Shakir for his third touchdown pass of the day and the Bills now lead the Jets 29-6 with 6:29 left to play in the third quarter. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner gambled on a bid for an interception, but couldn't get to the ball in time and Shakir rambled 81 yards through Jets defenders for a score.

The touchdown is the longest play from scrimmage in the NFL this season.

Allen hooked up with running back Ty Johnson for a score on the first drive of the second half and is now 19-of-29 for 273 yards in his first game with interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady calling the plays.

The Jets punted on their first possession of the third quarter and it doesn't look like they have the offensive weaponry to get back into this game.