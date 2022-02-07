Josh Allen, Keith Mitchell finish well in QB’s first Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was paired with Keith Mitchell in his first-ever appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament over the weekend.

Overall, Allen and Mitchell finished 15 strokes under par but missed the cut by just a couple. His final day on the course was Saturday.

In the end, Allen’s group slotted in at No. 55 out of 156 groups:

Not bad for a rookie.

All in all, probably a better time than the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl was as well…

