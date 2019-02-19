Josh Allen keeps feud alive with Jalen Ramsey, who thinks he's still 'trash'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reignited his feud with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey while signing autographs last weekend. (AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been feuding back and forth all season.

Now, even though the season has ended and their trash talk appears to have died down, it seems their beef is still alive and well.

Allen, while signing autographs last weekend, was asked to sign a photo from the Bills’ 24-21 win against the Jaguars in Week 12 this season — where Allen went 8-of-19 for 160 yards and one touchdown through the air, and had 99 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

After signing his name, per the request of the family who wanted the autograph, Allen added, “Hey Ramsey … Am I still trash? #BillsMafia”

Ramsey, after seeing the autographed photo online, made it clear his feelings on Allen have not changed.

Lol thank you for answering for me @BigCatCountry #YES tf he thought! https://t.co/vIJua1CF1C — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 18, 2019





Ramsey initially blasted Allen in a GQ interview

Ramsey didn’t single Allen out when he criticized the quarterback in a GQ magazine interview in August. He criticized Joe Flacco, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and more.

The All-Pro cornerback just had the harshest words about Allen.

“I think Allen is trash,” Ramsey told GQ in August. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school — like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better? He fits that mold, he’s a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don’t see it, personally.”

Allen didn’t play against Iowa State when at Wyoming, but rather against Iowa. While he struggled against the Hawkeyes, he didn’t throw five interceptions — that happened against Nebraska two years ago.

Allen, though, didn’t seem to mind.

“I don’t care,” Allen said after the interview dropped. “It doesn’t bother me one bit. I care about my teammates and what my teammates think of me.”

Both Allen and Ramsey attempted to duck the topic after their Week 12 matchup, too.

“We have opinions every day, but it’s what you go out there and do,” Ramsey told Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com in November. “And what he did for their team was go out there and get a win. You can’t really say anything about it.”

Allen threw for 2,074 yards on 169 completions and 10 touchdowns during his rookie campaign last season, however he only played in 12 games while battling an elbow injury. Ramsey had three interceptions and 65 total tackles for the Jaguars this season, his third in the league.

And while they may have avoided the question as best as possible during the season, it appears their feud isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

